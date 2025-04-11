RSVP for Getting Strike Ready

media release: The real changes we want to see have always come from organizing and actions. The only way to weather a storm is by activating our co-workers and fighting for what we all deserve, TOGETHER. Don’t quit, ORGANIZE! Now more than ever WE NEED POWER IN OUR UNIONS.

This is an opportunity to attend SCFL’s STRIKE READY Workshop on April 16, 5 - 7:30 pm, at the Madison Labor Temple (food provided). Sign up and RSVP by April 11.