Getting to Know Medicare

press release: Whether you’re new to Medicare or an experienced user, navigating the Medicare system can be challenging. Join Jesse Grutz, owner of the Retirement Classroom, at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, October 29, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to learn the ins and outs of Medicare. Medicare is always changing, so bring your questions and get the answers you need in this educational presentation.

This presentation is free and open to the public.