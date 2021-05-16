ONLINE: Getting to Know YOUR MPD

media release: This summer and fall, join us for an exclusive "Getting to know YOUR MPD" virtual series, featuring Training and Recruiting Sergeant, Theresa Magyera while she gives you a closer look at officers at the Madison Police Department.

What: Getting to know YOUR MPD: Black Officer Coalition (BOC)

When: May 16, 2:00 – 3:15PM, on ZOOM https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/j/94942561946?pwd=eGUrUkYremJmdHQxVEZqYzdKZmlHZz09

Moderator: Sgt. Theresa Magyera

Participants: Lt. Harrison Zanders, CORE Officer Lu Senatus, PO Neal Crowder, PO Sarah Lawrence

Timeline of Event:

2:00 PM – Opening Remarks and Recruiting Timeline – Sgt. Magyera

2:15PM – Introduction of Panel

2:30 – 3:10 PM – Q &A with panel

3:10- 3:15 PM – Closing Remarks- Sgt. Magyera

Interested in joining the team? Visit our website at www.cityofmadison.com/police/jointeam/ .