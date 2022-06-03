Gettoblaster, Bvdvppl3

media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present VINYL and BASS on first Fridays Monthly.

JUNE 3

GETTOBLASTER

Chicago / Detroit

We Jack, Dirtybird, Basement Leak, Trick

dat booty bass, warehouse techno and house

3.5hr EXTENDED SET

BVDVPPL3

Madison

Lucid Tuesdays

wild, shirtless, and fallen far from the tree

$15 / 21+. Tickets at door only. Free parking in the venue lot and on street.

Vinyl and Bass is a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all.

For those who can't make it in person, Vinyl and Bass will be live streamed on Twitch. If you watch please tip if you can to help with production costs. https://www.twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608.

Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous fridays. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/