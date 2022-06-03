Gettoblaster, Bvdvppl3
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Drop Bass Network & JiggyJamz present VINYL and BASS on first Fridays Monthly.
JUNE 3
GETTOBLASTER
Chicago / Detroit
We Jack, Dirtybird, Basement Leak, Trick
dat booty bass, warehouse techno and house
3.5hr EXTENDED SET
BVDVPPL3
Madison
Lucid Tuesdays
wild, shirtless, and fallen far from the tree
$15 / 21+. Tickets at door only. Free parking in the venue lot and on street.
Vinyl and Bass is a friendly, safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all.
For those who can't make it in person, Vinyl and Bass will be live streamed on Twitch. If you watch please tip if you can to help with production costs. https://www.twitch.tv/jiggyjamz608.
Check out the Vinyl and Bass Mixcloud page for monthly Hype mixes and some recorded sets from previous fridays. https://www.mixcloud.com/vinylandbass/