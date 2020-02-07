press release: GG Magree is not your standard DJ – the multi-talented Trap/Bass DJ, vocalist, producer, entrepreneur and all-round entertainer continues to take the world by storm over and over again through her impressive touring schedule, sell-out shows, international collaborations, celebrity allies, brand partnerships and original releases.

Recognized by the international music scene as the girl that plays hard trap like the boys, GG has paved her way with her energetic bass-fueled sets, larger than life personality, her powerful vocals in turn making her presence known both in her home country and globally.