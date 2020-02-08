Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling

press release: Love and Bowl, For there is no other way to be happy with someone (apart from eating Ghana Jollof) but to Love and Bowl. Join GHAMA with your Red & White attire (or loving attire) for a family friendly and loving time of bowling. Fun for all ages.

Date: February 8, 6PM - 10PM, Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53719

Rates: Paid Members - $12 Non-Paid Members - $15 Children 13 & Under - $10

PRIZES for the best group & PIZZA for all!!

http://www.ghamanet.com/ valentinersquos-day-bowling- bash.html