Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling

Google Calendar - Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling - 2020-02-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling - 2020-02-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling - 2020-02-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling - 2020-02-08 18:00:00

Buy Tickets

Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Love and Bowl, For there is no other way to be happy with someone (apart from eating Ghana Jollof) but to Love and Bowl. Join GHAMA with your Red & White attire (or loving attire) for a family friendly and loving time of bowling. Fun for all ages.

Date: February 8, 6PM - 10PM, Ten Pin Alley, 6285 Nesbitt Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53719

Rates: Paid Members - $12   Non-Paid Members - $15   Children 13 & Under  - $10 

PRIZES for the best group & PIZZA for all!!

http://www.ghamanet.com/valentinersquos-day-bowling-bash.html

Info

Ten Pin Alley, Fitchburg 6285 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
Recreation
608-422-9310
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling - 2020-02-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling - 2020-02-08 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling - 2020-02-08 18:00:00 iCalendar - Ghana Association of Madison Valentine's Bowling - 2020-02-08 18:00:00