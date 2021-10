press release: E.D. Locke Public Library is hosting virtual events via Zoom. Registration required at www.mcfarlandlibrary.org. All are free and open to anyone.

Sheriff Mohammed Issaka is an outreach scholar with UW-Madison's African Studies Program. Join us on Zoom as he speaks about Ghana. We're delighted to be welcoming Sheriff as part of our programming surrounding this year's Go Big Read selection, Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi.