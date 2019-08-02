Ghost Catchers

press release:USA | 1944 | 35mm | 68 min.

Director: Edward F. Cline; Cast: Ole Olsen, Chic Johnson, Lon Chaney, Jr.

Years before Abbott & Costello met Frankenstein, Universal released this wacky horror-comedy mashup, the studio’s third vehicle for famed vaudevillians Olsen & Johnson. The very loose story, an excuse for a string of very funny gags and in-jokes, involves a haunted house that happens to be right next door to Chic & Ole’s nightclub.

