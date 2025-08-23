Ghost Fest
The Vines, Sauk City W13002 Schoepp Road, Sauk City, Wisconsin 53583
media release: The first ever Ghost Fest is coming to The Vines on August 23, 2025. A full day of music in a beautiful location. Tickets are $30 and include the option to camp on site after the show. The lineup includes NINE BANDS!, and you’ll be able to get delicious food from the WoW Sammiches food truck from 5 PM - 8 PM. Legendary voice actor Jason Stephens will be performing as Master of Ceremonies for the event.
Lineup:
The Golf Dolls
The Hypnic Jerks
Gentle Brontosaurus
Guy Weatherspoon
Future Ghost Club
Sky Urchin
Crush Scene
Holly and the Nice Lions
Mother Material
All-ages, family friendly!
No ticket required for attendees under 16.
More info details/streaming links for the bands at https://futureghost.club/shows/ghost-fest-2025/