media release: The first ever Ghost Fest is coming to The Vines on August 23, 2025. A full day of music in a beautiful location. Tickets are $30 and include the option to camp on site after the show. The lineup includes NINE BANDS!, and you’ll be able to get delicious food from the WoW Sammiches food truck from 5 PM - 8 PM. Legendary voice actor Jason Stephens will be performing as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

Lineup:

The Golf Dolls

The Hypnic Jerks

Gentle Brontosaurus

Guy Weatherspoon

Future Ghost Club

Sky Urchin

Crush Scene

Holly and the Nice Lions

Mother Material

All-ages, family friendly!

No ticket required for attendees under 16.

More info details/streaming links for the bands at https://futureghost.club/shows/ghost-fest-2025/