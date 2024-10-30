the ghost particles (album release), Robert J

$10.

media release: The Madison band the ghost particles came together in October of 2019, playing music together for the first time as a unit, just a few months before the worldwide Covid 19 pandemic would erupt and effectively shut down most live performances and interactions deep into 2020-21, and beyond.

In many ways this intentional shutdown, though unexpected, was fortuitous for the ghost particles, forcing them to stay inside, share files and self-record music at home, in their personal studios. They focused exclusively on songs written by band member Phil Davis, producing and performing all the tracks themselves before sending them off to Jeremy Tappero (Soul Asylum) to mix. Their debut album came out in late 2022 on Artisanal Records and received unanimously positive reviews here and in Europe:

“These Madison, Wisconsin, musicians have come together...to make a superb album, bringing all that wealth of experience to the studio and coming out with eleven excellent tracks.: —Alan Fitter, American-UK

“The whole record has Bob Dylan or Paul Simon level depth and elegiac atmosphere that lingers after the songs have ended.—Mike Baron, The Bloody Red baron@popgeeekheaven.com

“The collection of songs settles in like a favorite flannel shirt; worn-in with stories yet to tell.”—Blaine Schultz. Shepherd Express

Comprised of long-time veterans of the Madison music scene (Buzz Gunderson, Spooner, First Person, Fire Town, Stavin’ Chain, The Rousers, The Water Dogs, and the Emperors of Wyoming), dating back as far as the mid ‘1970s, the concurrent chemistry and familiarity with one another and past bands made the transition into an entirely new band that was writing and recording original music very seamless.

Now they have a new album, their second, North Central, coming out in 2024 on Artisanal Records. The new record features more new, all original music that continues to mine their original Americana electric folk-rock vein on songs like “All Gone Now,” “Save the Ashes” and “Drinkin’ Man’s Town,” but adding some stylistic departures. “Find My Way”is all driving rock, hooky and mysterious. “Oblivious” has a moody techno edge and features a duet with Phil Davis and Madison’s Beth Kille. “Last Call” is a trancey, hypnotic groove highlighting Don Irwin’s spooky keyboards, while “What Remains” is a minimalist nod to Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground. All told, it’s an ambitious and diverse second record, and the band looks forward to performing it live.

the ghost particles are:

Phil Davis, lead vocals, guitars, Dave Benton, electric guitars, backing vocals, Lee Laski, drums, backing vocals, Joel Tappero, bass guitar, Don Irwin, keyboards and piano, and Pauli Ryan, percussion.