Ghost Planes: Cross-Cultural Cooperation and the Discovery of Lost World War II Warplanes in Thailand
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Talk by USAF Lt. Col. Dan Jackson, doctoral candidate, Department of History, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-
Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.
Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Drive, Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars