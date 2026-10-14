Ghost Rabbits: A Halloween Art Party

media release: Join us for an afternoon of artwork, music and costumes! Mindfully Inspired is hosting Madison artist Bunny Attack and her original pieces. No costume? No problem! We will have supplies for you to make your own complementary masquerade mask.

There will also be a raffle benefitting the WI House Rabbit Society, giving you the opportunity to win new products from Bunny. Throw on a costume and join us for an afternoon of music, art, and Halloween fun

https://www.facebook.com/events/1405662197726785