media release: Ghost Rider II Music Festival

Our annual two day music festival, Ghost Rider II returns!

Friday: Railhopper 6 pm, Bucknecked 7:30 pm, Derek Jones & the 50 South 9:30 pm, Mason Meyer between sets. Saturday: Mickey Magnum 6 pm, Craig Gerdes 7:30 pm, Whey Jennings 9:30 pm, Sam Lowe between sets.

Tickets are $35 presale and $40 day of - all tickets are good for BOTH days!

Day 1 Pass - $20

Day 2 Pass - $20