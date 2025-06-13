Ghost Story Festival

Dodge County Historical Society, Beaver Dam 105 Park Avenue, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin 53916

The Fourth Annual Ghost Story Festival, sponsored by the Dodge County Historical Society. This event is family friendly and features five scary stories presented by experienced story tellers from throughout southern Wisconsin. Plus, “Paranormal Tales” with nationally known TV personality and paranormal expert Chad Lewis. The festival takes place on the lawn of the Dodge County Historical Society. Bring a lawn chair. Free admission.

920-887-1266
