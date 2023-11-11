media release: USA | 2001 | 35mm | 111 min.

Director: Terry Zwigoff; Cast: Thora Birch, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi

Alienated from everyone else in their high school, best friends Enid (Birch) and Rebecca (Johansson) find that their special bond is becoming strained after graduating and being plunged into young adulthood. The increasingly cynical Enid soon finds herself drawn to another outsider, the much older record collector Seymour (Buscemi). One of contemporary cinema’s funniest and most memorable films about dread and angst, Ghost World is an adaptation of a graphic novel by Daniel Clowes, who along with director Terry Zwigoff, received an Oscar nomination for the screenplay. UW Madison alum Zwigoff will join us in person to discuss Ghost World, his acclaimed feature film follow-up to the documentary Crumb.

Terry Zwigoff in Person

One of the most distinct and idiosyncratic talents to ever direct movies inside and outside the Hollywood system, UW Madison alum Terry Zwigoff achieved major national attention with the 1995 premiere of Crumb, an independently made documentary about his friend, artist Robert Crumb. Six years later, United Artists released Zwigoff’s first narrative feature, an adaptation of Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel, Ghost World, the screenplay for which earned Zwigoff and Clowes an Oscar nomination. In 2003, Zwigoff directed Billy Bob Thornton in the cult classic comedy Bad Santa, the release version of which was partially reshot and re-edited by others. All of Zwigoff’s movies show a deep understanding and affection for the American outsider and a healthy skepticism for popular culture. Terry Zwigoff will join us in person November 10-11 to present his personal Director’s Cut of Bad Santa and a 35mm print of Ghost World, along with a special showing of Russell Rouse’s 1954 film noir, Wicked Woman, one of Zwigoff’s personal favorites.