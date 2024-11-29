Ghostland Radio, Cedar County Cobras

media release: Ghostland Radio is bringing their album release show to the Red Rooster on Friday, November 29th with support from the Cedar County Cobras. Expect an evening of captivating rock and blues inspired music from these talented mid-west bands.

Ghostland Radio brings rag-tag, nomad rock to life as a homegrown, Winona band tuning into the unseen with powerful vocal and musical arrangements. The band features Bryan Crigler (guitar), Mariah Ciangiola Short, Sierra Kliscz and Noah Short(drums) on vocals and harmonies along with Jim Trouten on guitar, Ingrid Ogren on violin and Scott Lochner on bass. The music is spawned from the recesses of the mind and projected from the places we tend to hide within ourselves. Places we rarely go. A realm of ghosts, projecting the inhabitants of this ghostland back out into the world through our music.

Cedar County Cobras will kick the show off with a collection of instruments to play boot-stompin’ music that has been described as delta blues, acoustic rockabilly, Americana Roots music, and even old-time country with the gritty sound of soulful blues.

Ghostland Radio -> https://www.facebook.com/GhostlandRadioMusic/

Cedar County Cobras -> https://cedarcountycobras.com/