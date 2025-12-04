7 pm on 2/19 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 2/20-21.

media release: Gianmarco Soresi is a New York based stand-up comedian, actor, and creator known for his sharp societal observation and spry, energetic stage presence. Gianmarco effortlessly commands a room with his animated style, blending upbeat candor with dark comedic beats – which has garnered him critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Esquire, The Atlantic, Buzzfeed, ABC News, Billboard and many more. He’s performed stand-up on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, Don’t Tell, and was selected as a JFL New Face in 2022. He has amassed a dedicated following of millions across social media accounts and is the host of the popular podcast “The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi. Gianmarco released his first hour long special THIEF OF JOY which reached over 1 million views in the first week and counting.