media release: Join us for an exciting talk with Madison author Gianna Marie Ferraro on Monday, January 12, to discuss her historical thriller SILENT PRIMA DONNA.

Marrying a Mafioso was just another duty Prima had to fulfill. Listen and obey was how she was raised. But getting kidnaped by a rival? Having his child? That wasn’t part of the deal. Nico DeLuca, a lifelong bachelor, owed Prima’s father a debt. Now, they are in a marriage neither of them wanted. With two children- a bastard son and a daughter Nico never wanted.

