Gib's Give & Takeaway

Experience Top Wisconsin Comedy Monthly at Gib's Bar!

Join us Upstairs at Gib's for an intimate night of laughter featuring some of the best comedians from across Wisconsin. This month's lineup includes the hilarious Dana Ehrmann, Erin Morris, Chelby Morgan, and Antonio Aguilar, all hosted by the incredible Eli Wilz. Don't miss your chance to see these talented performers up close and personal. Tickets are just $10—get ready for a night of unforgettable fun!