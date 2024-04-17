Gib's Give & Takeaway

× Expand Kyle Bondoson A close-up of Kieron Harrell. Kieron Harrell

media release: Time to jump into spring with some laughs!

We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that includes acts from Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago! This month, we have special headlining guest, KIERON HARRELL from Chicago, AND it's gonna be our wonderful host, GLENN WIDDICOMBE's birthday. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

Kieron Harrell (CHICAGO)

Brandon Wein (MILWAUKEE)

Breanne White (MADISON)

Chuky Razo (MADISON)

HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

**Refunds available up to one day before event.