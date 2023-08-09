Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Madison Comedy Week RETURNS, with comedy night at Gib's making its FIRST APPEARANCE!
This month, we've got top talent from all over the country coming by for a Wednesday night of your wildest dreams! Held at the always gorgeous Gib's bar, this show has consistently been a blast and more. Join us for the most mid-week fun you could ever have!
Stand-up performers this month:
KIERON HARRELL (Chicago)
DARRELL COCHRAN (Milwaukee)
KWAMIN MARSHALL (Chicago)
ERIN MORRIS (Milwaukee)
MAX SHANKER (Chicago)
MARIA ACOSTA (Madison)
Hosted by: SAMARA SUOMI
DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, GIB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)
Refunds available up to one day before event.