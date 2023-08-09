media release: M﻿adison Comedy Week RETURNS, with comedy night at Gib's making its FIRST APPEARANCE!

T﻿his month, we've got top talent from all over the country coming by for a Wednesday night of your wildest dreams! Held at the always gorgeous Gib's bar, this show has consistently been a blast and more. Join us for the most mid-week fun you could ever have!

S﻿tand-up performers this month:

KIERON HARRELL (Chicago)

D﻿ARRELL COCHRAN (Milwaukee)

K﻿WAMIN MARSHALL (Chicago)

E﻿RIN MORRIS (Milwaukee)

M﻿AX SHANKER (Chicago)

M﻿ARIA ACOSTA (Madison)

H﻿osted by: SAMARA SUOMI

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

R﻿efunds available up to one day before event.