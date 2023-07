Gib's Give & Takeaway

media release: Madison Comedy Week RETURNS, with comedy night at Gib's making its FIRST APPEARANCE!

This month, we've got top talent from all over the country coming by for a Wednesday night of your wildest dreams! Held at the always gorgeous Gib's bar, this show has consistently been a blast and more. Join us for the most mid-week fun you could ever have!

Stand-up performers this month:

KIERON HARRELL (Chicago)

DARRELL COCHRAN (Milwaukee)

KWAMIN MARSHALL (Chicago)

ERIN MORRIS (Milwaukee)

MAX SHANKER (Chicago)

MARIA ACOSTA (Madison)

Hosted by: SAMARA SUOMI

DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, GIB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

Refunds available up to one day before event.