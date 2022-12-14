× Expand Jesse Chieffo Stand-up comedian Craig Smith in front of a brick wall. Craig Smith

media release: DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM. $10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE).

W﻿e're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy! T﻿his month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

T﻿HIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: E﻿rin Morris (Milwaukee), A﻿ndrew Rynning (Madison), V﻿anessa Tortolano (Madison), C﻿raig Smith (Madison)

H﻿OSTED BY: Samara Suomi