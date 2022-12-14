Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jesse Chieffo
Stand-up comedian Craig Smith in front of a brick wall.
Craig Smith
media release: DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM. $10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE).
We're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy! This month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Erin Morris (Milwaukee), Andrew Rynning (Madison), Vanessa Tortolano (Madison), Craig Smith (Madison)
HOSTED BY: Samara Suomi