Gib's Give & Takeaway

media release: Get into the holiday season with some laughs!

We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that includes acts from Madison, Milwaukee, Austin AND Los Angeles. This month, we have returning headliner, OLIVIA. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

Olivia Witt (MADISON)

Darrell Cochran (MILWAUKEE

Natalie Wickman (MILWAUKEE)

Jared Porter (MADISON)

HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

**Refunds available up to one day before event.