Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bryce Peterson
Glenn Widdicombe and a mic.
Glenn Widdicombe
media release: Here again for some great laughs!
We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from the Madison, and Milwaukee! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Raegan Niemela, Luise Noé, Peter Jurich, Jacob RV
HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe
DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, GIB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)
**Refunds available up to one day before event.