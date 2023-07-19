Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jesse Chieffo
A person on stage.
Charlie Kojis
media release: We're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy!
This month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Charlie Kojis (MADISON, MADISON’S FUNNIEST COMIC WINNER 2016), Carly Malison (MILWAUKEE), Matt Jordan (MADISON), Allie Lindsay (MADISON)
HOSTED BY: Samara Suomi
DOORS 7:00PM SHOW 7:30PM. $10. **LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING** (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE)!
**Refunds available up to one day before event