Gib's Give & Takeaway

Jesse Chieffo Darrell Cochran on stage. Darrell Cochran

media release: W﻿e're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy!

T﻿his month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the Midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

T﻿HIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

Kayla Ruth (MADISON, MADISON’S FUNNIEST COMIC WINNER 2020)

Darrell Cochran (MILWAUKEE)

Shawn Vasquez (MADISON)

Luise Noe (MILWAUKEE)

HOSTED BY: Samara Suomi

D﻿OORS 7:00PM SHOW 7:30PM. $﻿10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE)!

**Refunds available up to one day before event