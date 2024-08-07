Gib's Give & Takeaway

× Expand Bryce Peterson Glenn Widdicombe and a mic. Glenn Widdicombe

media release: **LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING**

Get geared up for a Madison Comedy Week addition of Gib's Give and Take-Away!! We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from all over the country! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend

a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Lucy Ferrante, Elijah Holbrook, Mickey Morello, Neeraj Srinivasan, Brooks Tawil, Noah Mailloux

HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

WEDNESDAY, August 7, DOORS 7:00PM SHOW 7:30PM

$10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE!)

GIB'S BAR (1380 WILLIAMSON STREET)