Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Bryce Peterson
Glenn Widdicombe and a mic.
Glenn Widdicombe
media release: **LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING**
Get geared up for a Madison Comedy Week addition of Gib's Give and Take-Away!! We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from all over the country! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend
a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Lucy Ferrante, Elijah Holbrook, Mickey Morello, Neeraj Srinivasan, Brooks Tawil, Noah Mailloux
HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe
WEDNESDAY, August 7, DOORS 7:00PM SHOW 7:30PM
$10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE!)
GIB'S BAR (1380 WILLIAMSON STREET)