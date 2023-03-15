× Expand Matty Field A close-up of Gary Zajackowski. Gary Zajackowski.

media release: Enjoy a night of comedy at Madison's classiest bar!

*﻿*LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING**

W﻿e're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy! T﻿his month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the Midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

T﻿HIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

Kay Baratti (Milwaukee)

Ben O'Connell (Madison)

David Schendlinger (Madison)

Gary Zajackowski (Milwaukee)

H﻿OSTED BY: Samara Suomi

$﻿10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE!