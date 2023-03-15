Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Matty Field
A close-up of Gary Zajackowski.
Gary Zajackowski.
media release: Enjoy a night of comedy at Madison's classiest bar!
**LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING**
We're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy! This month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the Midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:
Kay Baratti (Milwaukee)
Ben O'Connell (Madison)
David Schendlinger (Madison)
Gary Zajackowski (Milwaukee)
HOSTED BY: Samara Suomi
$10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE!