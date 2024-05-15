Gib's Give & Takeaway

Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Here again for some great laughs!

We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from the greater Madison area! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Rich D'Amore, Eli Wilz, Maria Acosta, Nate Lorett

HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

**Refunds available up to one day before event.

Comedy
