Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jesse Chieffo
Eli Wilz on stage at Comedy on State.
Eli Wilz
media release: Here again for some great laughs!
We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from the greater Madison area! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Rich D'Amore, Eli Wilz, Maria Acosta, Nate Lorett
HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe
DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, GIB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)
**Refunds available up to one day before event.