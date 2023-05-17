× Expand courtesy Devin Blake A close-up of Devin Blake. Devin Blake

media release: W﻿e're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy!

T﻿his month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the Midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

T﻿HIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

Aaron Clark (Milwaukee)

Lisa Quam (Madison)

Devin Blake (Milwaukee)

Maria Acosta (Milwaukee)

GUEST H﻿OSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

*﻿*LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING** $﻿10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE!

Refunds available up to 1 day before event