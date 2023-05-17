Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Devin Blake
A close-up of Devin Blake.
Devin Blake
media release: We're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy!
This month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the Midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:
Aaron Clark (Milwaukee)
Lisa Quam (Madison)
Devin Blake (Milwaukee)
Maria Acosta (Milwaukee)
GUEST HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe
**LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING** $10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE!
Refunds available up to 1 day before event