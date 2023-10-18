Gib's Give & Takeaway

× Expand LessWork Lens Rory Rusch

media release: W﻿e're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy!

This month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the midwest's favorite performers. This month, we have special headlining guest RORY RUSCH (winner of Madison's Funniest Comic 2019) joining us from Chicago! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Rory Rusch (CHICAGO), Matthew Mandli (MADISON), Joshua Buckhaulter (MILWAUKEE), Josh Glen (MADISON)

HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

R﻿efunds available up to one day before event.