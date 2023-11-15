Gib's Give & Takeaway
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Sasha Rosser
Glenn Widdicombe and a mic.
Glenn Widdicombe
media release: Time to warm up the chilly season with some laughs!
We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that includes acts from Madison, Milwaukee, Austin AND Los Angeles. This month, we have special headlining guest, ANTOINE MCNEAIL, founder and producer at 1 Motion Outreach Enterprise. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:
Antoine McNeail (MADISON)
Katie Novotny (LA)
Cody Heck (MILWAUKEE)
Colton Dowling (AUSTIN)
HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe
DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, GIB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)
Refunds available up to one day before event.