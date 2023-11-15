Gib's Give & Takeaway

× Expand Sasha Rosser Glenn Widdicombe and a mic. Glenn Widdicombe

media release: Time to warm up the chilly season with some laughs!

We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that includes acts from Madison, Milwaukee, Austin AND Los Angeles. This month, we have special headlining guest, ANTOINE MCNEAIL, founder and producer at 1 Motion Outreach Enterprise. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE:

Antoine McNeail (MADISON)

Katie Novotny (LA)

Cody Heck (MILWAUKEE)

Colton Dowling (AUSTIN)

HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

R﻿efunds available up to one day before event.