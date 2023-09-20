× Expand courtesy Dan Alten A mustachioed person in a green jacket. Dan Alten

media release: W﻿e're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy!

T﻿his month, we're celebrating top talent from Madison AND Milwaukee, with a lineup that includes some of the midwest's favorite performers. This month, we have special headlining guest DAN ALTEN joining us from Kentucky! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

T﻿HIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Dan Alten (KENTUCKY), Mark Vegas (MILWAUKEE), Mike Jonjak (MADISON), Vanessa Tortolano (MADISON)

HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM, G﻿IB'S BAR 1380 WILLIAMSON ST. $﻿10 (LIMITED CAPACITY ONLY 20 TICKETS AVAILABLE)

R﻿efunds available up to one day before event.