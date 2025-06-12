GiGi's Playhouse Anniversary Party

media release: GiGi’s Playhouse Madison is thrilled to invite the public to join in celebrating nine years of impact, inclusion, and empowerment at our 9-Year Anniversary Party on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at our Playhouse, located at 4104 Monona Drive, Madison, WI 53716.

This milestone event will bring together families, volunteers, supporters, and community partners who have helped make GiGi’s Playhouse Madison a cornerstone of the Down syndrome community in the region. Guests will enjoy light snacks, connection, laughter, and a whole lot of heart.

At 5:45 p.m. we unveil a major surprise announcement about the future of GiGi’s Playhouse Madison; one that will shape our next chapter and expand our reach and impact.

"We’ve spent the past nine years empowering individuals with Down syndrome and their families with free, purposeful programming and unconditional acceptance," said Kelly Antonson, executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse Madison. “This event is not only a celebration of how far we’ve come, it’s a launching point for where we’re going next.”

This is a family-friendly, feel-good evening and a wonderful opportunity for media to witness the power of community and advocacy in action.