GiGi's Playhouse Groundbreaking Ceremony

media release: Fri, Dec 5, 2-2:30p | GiGi's Playhouse Madison Groundbreaking Ceremony | GiGi's Playhouse

Please join us for our official Groundbreaking Ceremony for our Forever Home on Friday, December 5th at 2:00 p.m., 2693 Botanical Dr, Fitchburg

This groundbreaking represents so much more than the start of construction. It marks the beginning of a new chapter—one built on the belief, encouragement, and generosity of people like you. Our expanded space will allow us to reach more families, strengthen programs, and continue creating a place where individuals with Down syndrome are celebrated for everything they are and everything they can become.

We’ve reached this moment because of the unwavering support of our community, the City of Fitchburg, and champions like you. Your partnership has made it possible for us to dream bigger, serve more, and build a future filled with inclusion, belonging, and opportunity.

We would be honored to have you stand with us as we break ground together and celebrate what’s ahead.

Please RSVP—we can’t wait to see you there!