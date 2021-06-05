GiGi's Playhouse Madison Field Day

press release: Join GiGi's Playhouse Madison in our social MOVEment for Acceptance! You're invited to join our Field Day event at Ahuska Park in Monona on June 5. There will be fun ways to move your body that will be perfect for all ages and abilities. Your participation and donations show you believe in Acceptance for All, including our Down syndrome community. Donation suggested either online or day of at https://gigisplayhouse.org/ madison/field-day/