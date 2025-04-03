Gil Shaham and Orli Shaham
UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: This event is part of the annual Classical Series.
GRAMMY Award–winning violinist and Musical America’s 2012 Instrumentalist of the Year, Gil Shaham, returns to Wisconsin Union Theater for a recital with “brilliant pianist” (The New York Times) and Van Cliburn Competition jury member Orli Shaham. Hear the duo perform works by two under-appreciated 19th–century women virtuoso composers—Swedish violinist Amanda Röntgen–Maier and pianist Clara Schumann—alongside their male peers Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms in a concert that promises both to deepen appreciation and to expand awareness of the greatest exponents of Romantic chamber music.
Stay tuned for information about a studio class with Gil and Orli Shaham!
The Program:
Amanda Maier, Sonata [B minor] for Piano and Violin (1873)
Clara Schumann, Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22 (1853)
Robert Schumann, Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 (1851)
Robert Schumann, Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94, Version for Violin (1849)
Johannes Brahms, Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108 (1886–1888)
This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series and supported by the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Support Fund.
Save 20% off of single ticket prices with a Classical Series Subscription, or add this concert to a Build-Your-Own Subscription. Prices vary.
Single ticket pricing:
- UW–Madison Students: $12 / $10 / $8
- General Public: $75 / $60 / $45
- Wisconsin Union Members: $68 / $55 / $41
- Student (any): $68 / $55 / $41
- Youth (17 and under): $20