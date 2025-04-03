Gil Shaham and Orli Shaham

media release: This event is part of the annual Classical Series.

GRAMMY Award–winning violinist and Musical America’s 2012 Instrumentalist of the Year, Gil Shaham, returns to Wisconsin Union Theater for a recital with “brilliant pianist” (The New York Times) and Van Cliburn Competition jury member Orli Shaham. Hear the duo perform works by two under-appreciated 19th–century women virtuoso composers—Swedish violinist Amanda Röntgen–Maier and pianist Clara Schumann—alongside their male peers Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms in a concert that promises both to deepen appreciation and to expand awareness of the greatest exponents of Romantic chamber music.

Stay tuned for information about a studio class with Gil and Orli Shaham!

The Program:

Amanda Maier, Sonata [B minor] for Piano and Violin (1873)

Clara Schumann, Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22 (1853)

Robert Schumann, Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105 (1851)

Robert Schumann, Three Romances for Oboe and Piano, Op. 94, Version for Violin (1849)

Johannes Brahms, Violin Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 108 (1886–1888)

This performance is part of the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Series and supported by the David and Kato Perlman Chamber Music Support Fund.

