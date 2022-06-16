media release: We’re all fired up for Gilda’s Backyard BBQ 2022!

This adults-only event features live music, a world-class auction, melt-in-your-mouth barbeque, beer, wine, cider and spirit tastings from Madison area BBQ establishments and local beverage purveyors. Tickets are $75 each or $280 for four.

Thursday, June 16, 2022, 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm, Gilda’s Club Madison Clubhouse Backyard, 7907 UW Health Court, Middleton

So that no one faces cancer alone, Gilda's Club Madison creates a community of free emotional support, cancer education, and hope for children and adults touched by any kind of cancer and those who care for them. Your support makes our community of cancer support possible.