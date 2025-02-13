Gilda's Club New Member Meeting

media release: Have you or someone you loved been given a cancer diagnosis? Are you looking for a space to connect with others who understand?

Join Gilda's Club for a group New Member Meeting delivered on Zoom. In this meeting, we will discuss the resources we have to offer and get you started as a Gilda's Club member.

Thursday, February 13, 2025, 12:30 pm - 1:00 pm: https://events.gildasclubmadison.org/Events/Calendar?eviid=30102

Monday, February 17, 2025, 4:30 pm - 5:00 pm: https://events.gildasclubmadison.org/Events/Calendar?eviid=30103

Monday, February 24, 2025,10:30 am - 11:00 am: https://events.gildasclubmadison.org/Events/Calendar?eviid=30104

*If you do not wish to meet in a group setting, please email program@gildasclubmadison.org to schedule an individual New Member Meeting.

Questions? Email program@gildasclubmadison.org or call 608-828-8880.

Gilda’s Club Madison is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.