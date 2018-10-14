press release: The 11th annual Gilda’s Run/Walk is Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. We hope you, your family and friends will all join us for this fun, community-centered event!

Day-of registration starts on October 14 at 8 am at Mead & Hunt (2440 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562) across the street from Gilda's Club. There will be no early packet pick-ups this year due to the flooding.

After the event, join the wrap-up party -- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse will be cooking up burgers, featuring their special sauce, and Culver’s will be scooping up delicious sundaes. Big thanks to Co-Presenting Sponsors: Turville Bay MRI Oncology and Levy Giving Fund.

With your help, and the efforts of all of the participants, we can work together to change people’s lives. MANY CANCERS. . .ONE RUN.