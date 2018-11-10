press release: “Backyard: An Exhibition”

opening is November 10th 7PM-10PM, Muse Independent Styling, 520 University Ave.

Gillian Drier is a painter and graphic designer based in Madison, Wisconsin. She graduated from UW-Madison in 2017 with a degree in fine arts (an emphasis in graphic design and painting) and a minor in Digital Studies.

In her show "Backyard", she explores her relationship between the contemporary African-American woman and historic African-American gardening and planting traditions. Gillian hopes to share the frustrations and comforts, the failures and successes, and slow liberation she’s found with planting.

Original paintings and prints will be available for purchase, home-cooked recipes and wine will be available. The show is free! (But donations are welcomed/encouraged)