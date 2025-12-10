Gimme Gimme Disco DJs

media release: Gimme Gimme Disco makes it's debut at the Garver Feed Mill for our NYE blowout!

If you can’t get enough of ABBA, boy do we have THE dance party for you! Gimme Gimme Disco is a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the '70s & '80s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, & so much more. So Honey Honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. Grab tickets, put on your best disco attire, bring your friends, and have the best night of your life! THIS PARTY IS ALL AGES SO COME ONE COME ALL! Tickets on sale now!

Doors 9pm

Music 9:30 - 1pm

$30 in advance. $40 Day-of

All ages. Coat check available.