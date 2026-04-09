Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

media release: Songs for Mothers & Mentors: An intimate, listening-room style concert celebrating mothers, mentors, teachers, and guides, and the stories we pass forward.

Open to all to attend!

Saturday, May 9

7:00–9:00 PM

ARThouse 360, 401 W Verona Ave, Verona WI

Price per ticket: $21.50. Optional Extra - Special Song for Mother/Mentor— you create a 4-line poem that we (GCBR) transform into a spontaneous, improvised song and perform on the spot to commemorate your appreciation and love. $20

We’ll also be releasing our BRAND NEW SINGLE “We Will Sing” composed by Shawndell Marks and Nancy Floeter.

PLUS GCBR will be bringing special, handcrafted door prizes for 3 lucky winners!