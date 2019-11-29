Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

to Google Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-11-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-11-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-11-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-11-29 20:00:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Veteran Madison-area performers Beth Kille, Shawndell Marks, and Jen Farley combine forces in a power pop-rock trio, featuring…A little sass, a little sweet, and a whole lot of fire. $5.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-661-8599
to Google Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-11-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-11-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-11-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-11-29 20:00:00