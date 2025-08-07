× Expand Jessie Turner Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (left to right): Beth Kille, Jen Farley, Shawndell Marks.

media release: $15ADV / $20DOS

Legends in Harmony is a celebration of iconic women musical artists such as Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, the Andrew Sisters and more. This 2-set, multimedia show features songs like 9 to 5, You’re No Good, and Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy along with a mix of their original, empowering tunes, delivered with GCBR’s signature powerful vocal blend.

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets combines the musical styles of three solo-artists-turned-bandmates. Hailing from Southern Wisconsin, Jen Farley, Shawndell Marks and Beth Kille blend their voices into sublime 3-part harmonies, backed by Marks on keyboard, accordion and bass, Kille on guitar and mandolin and Farley on percussion. Individually, these performers have collected numerous musical accolades across multiple genres. The Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) has recognized both Marks and Kille with Female Vocalist of the Year honors, and Farley's powerhouse singing netted GCBR the Blues Song of the Year honors for their original tune "Flash Flood" in 2019. They were collectively honored with the 2015, 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2023 MAMA Award for Ensemble Vocalists of the Year and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame now that they’ve amassed five wins in this category. Their sophomore album, entitled “Lean” was released on May 31st, 2018, and won Folk/American Album of the Year at the 2019 MAMA Awards.