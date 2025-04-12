media release: Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets presents... LEGENDS IN HARMONY

a tribute to Dolly, Linda, & Emmylou

Legends in Harmony is a celebration of iconic women musical artists such as Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, the Andrew Sisters and more. This 2-set, multimedia show features songs like 9 to 5, You’re No Good, and Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy along with a mix of their original, empowering tunes, delivered with Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets' signature powerful vocal blend.