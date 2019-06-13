Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets

to Google Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-06-13 18:00:00

Fireman's Park, Cottage Grove 220 S. Grove St., Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527

press release: Music In The Grove is a FREE family-friendly summer outdoor music performance series held in various parks in Cottage Grove on Thursday evenings throughout the summer. Besides the music, food options will be available from volunteer groups and local businesses. 6-7:30 pm.

Info

Fireman's Park, Cottage Grove 220 S. Grove St., Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527 View Map
Music
608-839-8968
to Google Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-06-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets - 2019-06-13 18:00:00