× Expand John Urban Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, from left: Beth Kille, Jen Farley, Shawndell Marks. Gin, Chocolate and Bottle Rockets, from left: Beth Kille, Jen Farley, Shawndell Marks.

media release: A TRIBUTE TO THE TRIO…DOLLY, LINDA & EMMYLOU

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets crafted a tribute to Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris titled “Legends in Harmony,” that boasts some of these artists’ greatest hits, delivered with GCBR’s signature powerful vocal blend. This 2-set, multimedia show features songs like 9 to 5, You’re No Good, Desperado and Two More Bottles of Wine.

The Summer Concert Series was started by one of the four senior coalitions that merged to become NewBridge Madison. In 1993, the North/Eastside Senior Coalition (NESCO) initiated the Summer Concert Series at Warner Park in order to bring people together and provide older adults in the area with free, high-quality summer entertainment. The trial run was a success.

These concerts not only brought out older adults who were members of the coalition but also many individuals and families from the community. Concert attendance has increased from 650 (total for all six concerts) in the initial year to over 2,500 the past year few years. Now the concerts attract not only older adults but also younger adults with disabilities as well as families with young children.

Hundreds of older adults and families have come to love these concerts each year. It has become a fabric of the local community. “The summer concert series is our (NewBridge) opportunity to give back to our community,” said Deenah Givens, Program Coordinator. “It’s such a joy to see people dancing and having a good time! And, so fun to see older adults enjoying who wouldn’t normally be able to attend an event like this.”