× Expand Jessie Turner Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets and instruments. Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets (from left): Beth Kille, Jen Farley, Shawndell Marks.

media release: $35. In Leola Hall at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center

Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets combines the musical styles of three solo-artists-turned-bandmates. Hailing from Southern Wisconsin, Jennifer Farley, Shawndell Marks and Beth Kille blend their voices into sublime 3-part harmonies, backed by Marks on keyboard, accordion and bass, Kille on guitar and mandolin and Farley on percussion. Individually, these performers have collected numerous musical accolades across multiple genres. The Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) has recognized both Marks and Kille with Female Vocalist of the Year honors, and Farley’s powerhouse singing netted GCBR the Blues Song of the Year honors for their original tune “Flash Flood” in 2019. They were collectively honored with the 2015, 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2023 MAMA Award for Ensemble Vocalists of the Year and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame now that they’ve amassed five wins in this category. Recently, the band crafted a tribute to The Trio – Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris – titled “Legends in Harmony,” to celebrate these artists and their greatest hits. This 2-set, multimedia show, delivered with GCBR’s signature powerful vocal blend, features songs like 9 to 5, You’re No Good, Desperado and Two More Bottles of Win