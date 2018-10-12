Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, The Laureattes, 5'9" Freaks

Ovation 309 309 West Johnson, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Join Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets with opening act The Laureattes and special guests 5'9" Freaks at this Girls Rock Camp Madison Fundraiser held in the intimate yet luxurious setting of Ovation 309 Exclusive Rooftop Sky Club.

Doors open at 6:30

Light appetizers and drinks provided.

$30 Suggested Donation ($50 for 2).

All funds go to support Girls Rock Camp Madison.

Go to PayPal donate in advance and reserve your spot! PayPal.Me/GRCMadison

View Map
