Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, The Laureattes, 5'9" Freaks

Join Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets with opening act The Laureattes and special guests 5'9" Freaks at this Girls Rock Camp Madison Fundraiser held in the intimate yet luxurious setting of Ovation 309 Exclusive Rooftop Sky Club.

Doors open at 6:30

Light appetizers and drinks provided.

$30 Suggested Donation ($50 for 2).

All funds go to support Girls Rock Camp Madison.

Go to PayPal donate in advance and reserve your spot! PayPal.Me/GRCMadison